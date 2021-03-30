Over Nine Million New Yorkers Have Received The COVID Vaccine

New Yorkers who are ages 30 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 16 years of age and older will be eligible to get a vaccine on April 6th.

Residents can visit the "Am I Eligible" website to schedule and appointment.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says more than nine million doses have been administered statewide since December.

That includes over 172,00 doses in the last 24 hours and more than 1.3 million over the past week.

"We know the key to defeating COVID once and for all is getting every single New Yorker vaccinated, and as our supply increases week to week we are opening up eligibility even further to all New Yorkers over the age of 30, with universal eligibility set to begin on April 6," Cuomo said.

The governor says nearly one out of every three New Yorkers have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile,Governor Cuomo says the statewide coronavirus positivity rate is 4.2 percent.

4,715 patients are hospitalized statewide.

There were 61 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Monday.