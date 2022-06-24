Panic Alarms For Classrooms In New York State

In the wake of the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York and at a school in Texas, New York's Governor is calling on schools in the Empire State to install panic alarms in classrooms.

According to reports from this week, the move is named Alyssa's Law after a 14-year-old student who was killed during the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The technology involves installing an application on a mobile device and pressing a button to call for help and directly alert law enforcement.

Provides that each public elementary and secondary school building shall be equipped with at least one panic alarm for use in a school security emergency including, but not limited to, a non-fire evacuation, lockdown, or active shooter situation; defines terms; makes related provisions.

Governor Hochul was very upset with the recent Supreme Court ruling that essentially was a big win for those who stand firm on the second amendment. The new ruling has a major impact on one of New York's handgun laws. Governor Hochul calls the decision "reckless".

The news about the New York concealed carry laws came out just hours before the federal government moved on the most strict gun legislation we have seen in the United States in over 30 years. Law makers were working late Thursday in to early Friday to finish the wording on the laws.

Top 5 Summer Breweries in Western New York The top summertime breweries in Western New York and Buffalo.

Western New York Teacher Hall Of Fame There are so many teachers who have done so much for our community that it goes way beyond the classroom, so the creation of the Western New York Teacher Hall of Fame is long overdue.

Please help us congratulate the following teachers for being officially inducted into the Western New York Teacher Hall Of Fame.