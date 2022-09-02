Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing.

What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?

Gun Training Course Requirement

Any New Yorker applying for their pistol permit must complete a gun training course,

Concealed carry firearm safety training must include 16 hours of in-person live classroom instruction conducted by a Duly Authorized Instructor.

The course should include gun safety, state and federal gun laws, concealed carry situational awareness of surroundings, range safety rules, firearm safe storage requirements, and conflict de-escalation tactics.

Applicants Must Take Written Test

Gun permit applicants are now required to take and pass a written test in order to obtain a permit. A 16-hour course must be completed and you must take it in person. A score of 80 percent or higher is required.

Live Firearm Training

Applicants are required to take a two-hour live firearm training covering range safety, safe drawing, target acquisition, and re-holstering, and safe loading and unloading of ammunition, among other topics,

Concealed carry firearm safety training must include 2 hours of live-fire training conducted by a Duly Authorized Instructor. The curriculum must include instruction on the following topics, for which proficiency will be evaluated during a live-fire assessment.

Take And Pass A Live-Fire Proficiency Assessment

A pistol permit applicant must take and pass a live assessment. The test will take place after the required 2-hour training course.

Provide Access To Social Media Accounts

Under the law, applicants have to provide local officials with a list of current and former social media accounts from the previous three years. It will be up to local sheriff’s staff, judges or country clerks to scroll through those profiles as they check whether applicants have made statements suggesting dangerous behavior.

New York State recently made some other changes to its gun laws:

Raising the Age to Purchase Semiautomatic Rifles

Legislation S.9458/A.10503 requires individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a semiautomatic rifle.

Banning Body Armor

Legislation S.9407-B/A.10497 makes it illegal to purchase and sell body vests for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession.

Microstamping

Legislation S.4116-A/A.7926-A requires the Division of Criminal Justice Services to certify or decline to certify that microstamping-enabled pistols are technologically viable and if certified as viable, to establish programs and processes for the implementation of such technology; and establishes the crime of the unlawful sale of a non-microstamping-enabled firearm.

Gov. Hochul announced yesterday that there are quite a few new places where gun owners cannot carry their weapons. You can read more about it here.

