Traveling Soon? The New Passport Price Might Shock You

It feels like the one of the New Year's resolutions for the government is to raise fees in 2022. There is an increase in price that is looming that travelers will likely feel the most.

In a press release sent to us from the Erie County Clerk, there is information that passport fees will be going up this year. Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns states that:

...the U.S. State Department has increased first-time or replacement adult passport fees will increase by $20. The increased fee is necessary to maintain ensure that the Passport Agency continues to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.

Need a passport or a passport renewal? With fees and prices, here is how it will shape up for 2022 applicants. The cost of a first-time adult passport book comes out to $165, comprising of a $130 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee. The price for renewing an adult passport book now totals $130. The price for a minor passport book for those under age 16 is now $135, consisting of a $100 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee.

It is that time of the year when families start to plan for a spring or summer travel destination. If that is your family, plan ahead and get the proper ID for the trip you are planning. It would also be good to check the COVID protocols for the particular destination you are headed to. Keep in mind that the turnaround time may also be a little longer than usual.

According to the State Department, the turnaround time for a standard passport renewal currently can take up to 11 weeks.

You can follow the progress of your application and get more information HERE on the US State Department's website.