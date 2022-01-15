Patriots Will Be Without Key Starter Against The Bills

Just over 24 hours from now, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be kicking off from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for what will be the first full capacity home playoff game for the Bills since 1996.

The Bills and Patriots have never met one another in the postseason since the AFL/NFL merger, and this historic matchup will be played in the extreme cold in Orchard Park. Game time temperatures will be anywhere from 6 to -2 degrees with a -10 wind chill.

The Bills have had their share of injury problems throughout the season, but ironically, the Bills are the healthiest they have been all season.

Head coach Sean McDermott says that everyone should be a full go for Saturday night, but it's a different story for the Patriots.

While it's unclear whether or not some players, who are listed as questionable, will play, we do know one key starter for New England who will miss tomorrow night's game.

The Patriots tweeted that offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is out for the game against the Bills.

Safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Christian Barmore were both limited at practice on Thursday, but there's optimism both will play on Saturday night.

However, the Patriots eelevated two defensive backs from the practice squad on Friday, meaning cornerback Jalen Mills might not play. Mills was placed on the COVID list on Tuesday and has to be activated today in order to be eligible to play on Saturday.

The Bills could benefit from Wynn being out, especially defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has come on strong in recent weeks.

It's reasonable to assume New England leans on running back Damien Harrris once again, as he has by far been the Patriots most effective weapon in the first two matchups against the Bills.

