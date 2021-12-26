Patriots Player Intentionally Trips Josh Allen? [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills played their biggest game of the 2021 regular season on Sunday at the New England Patriots. Whoever won the game would come out on top on the AFC East.
The Buffalo Bills came out on top.
The Bills beat the Patriots by a score of 33-21, in a game that saw Josh Allen and the Bills offense carve up the New England defense.
During the first half of the game, however, one of the Patriots best players was caught on camera for what appeared to be an intentional trip on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, who is having a great first year with New England, was noticeably making sure to let the Bills know he was there after many plays, and ended up tripping Josh Allen after a play in the red zone.
But what it intentional?
It sure looked intentional. The very end of the play you can see Judon move his foot.
The Bills victory means they are now in the drivers seat for the AFC East at 9-6 -- holding the division tiebreaker over New England. If the Bills win next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and the Patriots lose against Miami, the Bills will clinch the division.
It was a good Christmas for Bills Mafia.