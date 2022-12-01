Bills Chances to Beat the Patriots May Have Just Increased

The Buffalo Bills play at the New England Patriots tonight for Thursday Night Football. The game will be shown locally on channel 7 and on Amazon Prime. If you don't live in the Buffalo or Boston TV market, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to watch the game.

The Bills are second in the AFC East at 8-3. They're tied with the Miami Dolphins in record, but Miami holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Patriots are 6-5 and still in the playoff mix but they are a team who is built much different than the pass-heavy Bills. They like to run with Rhamondre Stevenson and pass when they need to with Mac Jones.

The Bills won't have Dion Dawkins and Von Miller but should have everyone else back from injury from last week.

The Patriots are deadling with injuries as well but they now have a new starter who popped up on the injury report on Thursday.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown has been added to the injury report with an illness, which means they may not have their two starting tackles, since left tackle Isaiah Wynn is already out.

Mac Jones has been sacked nearly 20 times in the last four games, so New England already had struggles in pass protection. You add in the fact the Patriots may not have their two starting offensive tackles, along with Yondy Cajuste is questionable with a calf injury.

The Patriots would likely turn to journeyman tackle and former Bills, Conor McDermott to start if Brown cannot play and certainly is Cajuste also cannot go.

Even without Von Miller, the Bills defensive line should have a field day tonight. Greg Roussseau will be a problem for the Patriots offense.

