‘Peacemaker’: Every Episode 4 Easter Egg

On this week’s Peacemaker, John Cena makes a reference to “Matter-Eater Lad.” It sounds like some kind of deranged James Gunn joke about silly superhero names, but there really is a Matter-Eater Lad in DC Comics. He’s a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, and his power is (wait for it) he can eat anything.

That’s just one of the funnier Easter eggs, secrets, and DC references in the latest episode of Peacemaker. In our latest Peacemaker video, we break down all of them, including the meaning of Peacemaker’s dad’s upside down flag, the reference to Superman and one of his powers, and the comics accurate White Dragon costume we see in Peacemaker’s father’s laboratory, and what that lab (and its quantum unfolding storage area that leads to a dimensional nodule) has to do with DC Comics — and how it could explain that Matter-Eater Lad reference from the same episode. Watch it below:

