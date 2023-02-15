One Person Was Stabbed at Pine Bush Gas Station

Police in the Orange County town of Pine Bush are currently investigating a reported stabbing that took place at a high-traffic gas station.

Valentine's Night Stabbing

Valentine's night took a scary turn as police in the town of Crawford are currently investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday night. According to Rockland Video, at around 8 p.m., Tuesday police responded to a call that one person was stabbed at the Mobil gas station located at Center and Main Street in Pine Bush, New York.

As police arrived on the scene they reportedly found one person who suffered stab wounds. Police didn't identify the victim, nor did they reveal his or her condition at this time but did say that they were rushed by ambulance to an area hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Rockland Video Productions, NY Rockland Video Productions, NY loading...

Active Investigation

Police didn't say if they had any possible suspects or a motive behind the stabbing but as they continued to piece together what happened area streets were blocked off with crime scene tape. Police and detectives were seen outside a house at 92 Borden Avenue, just down the street from the gas station where the incident took place. Police didn't say if the two active police scenes are related or not.

Did You See Something?

If you or someone you know might have been in the area of the gas station on Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. and saw something or have any information regarding the stabbing police are asking for you to call the Town of Crawford Police Department at 845-744-3300 or on their "tip line" at 845-744-HINT(4468). Crawford police were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

As more information becomes available we will update this article.

