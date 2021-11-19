Phrase ‘Keeping Up With The Joneses’ Inspired by This Crumbling NY Mansion

Old crumbling mansions seem to litter the mountainsides in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Hudson Valley, but this one is special. Not because of who once owned it, but because of the turn-of-phrase it once inspired.

It was built in 1953 and has 27 rooms with almost 8,000 square feet of living space. Wyndcliffe sat on almost 80 acres with tennis courts and a boathouse on the Hudson River.

Legend has it, this house was the inspiration of the phrase, "Keeping up with the Joneses". Although, some people offer up a different explanation for the phrase.. Like this one from Wikipedia. The phrase originates with the comic strip Keeping Up with the Joneses, created by Arthur R. "Pop" Momand in 1913.

Dilapidated NY Mansion Inspired The Phrase 'Keeping Up With The Joneses'

