Picente Appoints New Mental Health Commissioner

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has appointed a new Mental Health Commissioner.

Ashlee Thompson is the former Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Thompson began her professional career in 2006 as a chemical dependency counselor at Insight House in Utica.

She moved on to Rome Memorial Hospital four years later.

“I am excited to have this opportunity and thankful to County Executive Picente for appointing me,” Thompson said. “I look forward to working with our local healthcare providers, treatment agencies and law enforcement, and to serving the people within Oneida County to enhance behavioral health services in our area. I know that working together we will be able to positively impact change. I am eager to see what we will be able to accomplish.”

Thompson officially assumed the position of Mental Health Commissioner on October 26th.

She takes over for Robin O’Brien, who retired in June.