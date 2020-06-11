Picente Pleased To Enter Phase Three Of Re-Opening

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he’s pleased that the Mohawk Valley has been cleared to enter into Phase Three of re-opening Friday morning.

He says the phase marks a milestone for area businesses and he’s glad we were given enough notice this time around to adequately prepare for a safe and measured re-opening.

Picente says as we continue to re-start our community, we must remain on guard and use our common sense to protect ourselves against the threat the COVID-19 pandemic still poses.

There have been 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County and four new deaths.

Four of the new cases are nursing home residents and three deaths are nursing home-related.

That brings the overall number of cases to 1,198 and the number of deaths to 75.

Here are the rest of the numbers:

28 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 25 MVHS 3 Rome Memorial

3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

20 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes. 18 MVHS 2 Rome Memorial

359 active positive cases

764 positive cases have been resolved.

28,597 total tests have been conducted.

27,399 total negative results.

440 under mandatory quarantine

330 under precautionary quarantine

11,669 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine

There are also three new possible public exposures:

6/7/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/21/20

6/8/20

Time of exposure: 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Family Dollar

Address of exposure: Court Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/22/20

6/9/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park

Address of exposure: Rome

Wore mask: No

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station

Address of exposure: N. James Street, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

Hers is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.