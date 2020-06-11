Picente Pleased To Enter Phase Three Of Re-Opening
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he’s pleased that the Mohawk Valley has been cleared to enter into Phase Three of re-opening Friday morning.
He says the phase marks a milestone for area businesses and he’s glad we were given enough notice this time around to adequately prepare for a safe and measured re-opening.
Picente says as we continue to re-start our community, we must remain on guard and use our common sense to protect ourselves against the threat the COVID-19 pandemic still poses.
There have been 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County and four new deaths.
Four of the new cases are nursing home residents and three deaths are nursing home-related.
That brings the overall number of cases to 1,198 and the number of deaths to 75.
Here are the rest of the numbers:
- 28 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
- 25 MVHS
- 3 Rome Memorial
- 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.
- 20 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.
- 18 MVHS
- 2 Rome Memorial
- 359 active positive cases
- 764 positive cases have been resolved.
- 28,597 total tests have been conducted.
- 27,399 total negative results.
- 440 under mandatory quarantine
- 330 under precautionary quarantine
- 11,669 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine
There are also three new possible public exposures:
6/7/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/21/20
6/8/20
Time of exposure: 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Family Dollar
Address of exposure: Court Street, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/22/20
6/9/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park
Address of exposure: Rome
Wore mask: No
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20
Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station
Address of exposure: N. James Street, Rome
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20
Hers is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.