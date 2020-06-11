Picente Pleased To Enter Phase Three Of Re-Opening

Jeff Monaski, WIBX

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he’s pleased that the Mohawk Valley has been cleared to enter into Phase Three of re-opening Friday morning.

He says the phase marks a milestone for area businesses and he’s glad we were given enough notice this time around to adequately prepare for a safe and measured re-opening.

Picente says as we continue to re-start our community, we must remain on guard and use our common sense to protect ourselves against the threat the COVID-19 pandemic still poses.

There have been 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County and four new deaths.

Four of the new cases are nursing home residents and three deaths are nursing home-related.

That brings the overall number of cases to 1,198 and the number of deaths to 75.

Here are the rest of the numbers:

  • 28 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
    • 25 MVHS
    • 3 Rome Memorial
  • 3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.
  • 20 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.
    • 18 MVHS
    • 2 Rome Memorial
  • 359 active positive cases
  • 764 positive cases have been resolved.
  • 28,597  total tests have been conducted.
  • 27,399 total negative results.
  • 440 under mandatory quarantine
  • 330 under precautionary quarantine
  • 11,669 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine

There are also three new possible public exposures:

6/7/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/21/20

 6/8/20

Time of exposure: 1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Family Dollar

Address of exposure: Court Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/22/20

 6/9/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park

Address of exposure:  Rome

Wore mask: No

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Sunoco Gas Station

Address of exposure: N. James Street, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/23/20

Hers is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

 

 

 

