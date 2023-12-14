Police are Looking for This Woman, Asking for Public’s Help
The Oneida City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica woman on a series of charges, including warrants issued out of Madison County.
Police say they're looking for 29-year-old Alexis T. MacKey who was last known to be living in Utica. She's wanted on Burglary and Grand Larceny charges in regards to an incident that happened on February 23, 2023. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest in Oneida City Court.
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Alexis T. MacKey
DOB: 06/07/1994 (29yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’4, 120 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes,
Location: Last known to be in Utica, NY
Charges: Stemming from an incident on February 24th, 2023, in the City of Oneida:
- Oneida City Court – Bench Warrant (issued 09/14/2023):
- Burglary 3rd (class D felony)
- Grand Larceny 4th (class E felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about MacKey, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
