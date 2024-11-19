Police Arrest 2 On Charges of Stealing at Store’s Self-Checkout

Police in New Hartford have arrested 2 local men on charges regarding their alleged failure to scan items in the self-checkout at the New Hartford Walmart, Lowes and other retail outlets.

New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine says, on November 18th, 2024, Police conducted a supplemental Loss Prevention Initiative targeting the business areas of Commercial Drive, on Seneca Turnpike and French Road.

This initiative involved collaboration between the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division, K9 Unit, and Loss Prevention Officers from various high-targeted businesses. It's focus was enhancing public safety and sharing relevant information to combat retail crime and large-scale fraud effectively.

Fontaine says, as a result, the collaboration between our New Hartford Police and Loss Prevention Officers, police arrested 30-year-old Andrew Bravo, from Oneida N.Y., and 45-year-old Michael Ruiz, from Whitestown. The pair was arrested for theft-related offenses after allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities at New Hartford local retail stores.

According to Fontaine, Bravo (pictured below) is facing (2) Felony charges; 1 Count of Petit Larceny (PL) NYS PL 155.30, Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E Felony, and 1 Count of NYS PL 175.10, Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree, which is also a Felony for causing a $1,500 loss to Lowe's. Ruiz was charged one count of NYS PL 155.25, Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor for causing a $123.04 loss to Walmart by failing to scan items at a self-checkout.

Andrew Bravo credit New Hartford Police

Both individuals have been processed and released on appearance tickets, with court dates set for early December 2024 in the Town of New Hartford Local Criminal Court, Fontaine said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

