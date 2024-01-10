An Upstate New York woman who was one half of an "altercation duo" robbery at a popular clothing store back in November, according to police, has been arrested.

Police say, 20-year-old Riviera Lawrence of Utica was one of two women that were in the Sierra Store on Commercial Drive in New Hartford back on November 24th, who allegedly selected a quantity of store merchandise, and then began to exit without making any attempt to pay for the items. During the course of the incident, one female later identified as Lawrence, and a second female not yet identified, began a physical altercation with the store employees and fled into the parking lot with a quantity of store merchandise.

According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, while in the parking lot Lawrence and the second female suspect were confronted by a woman who was waiting in her vehicle in the same parking lot. Police say, Lawrence knocked this female to the ground in the parking lot and both suspects fled the premises in a vehicle with the stolen merchandise.

Fontaine says the women have been charged with Robbery in the 2nd Degree. The Sierra store is located at 4805 Commercial Drive.

Officers searched the surrounding area for the vehicle but it was not found, police say. Responding Officers processed the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The case was then assigned to New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and investigators were able to identify Lawrence.

On January 9th, 2024 The United States Marshal’s Service - New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJ RFTF) was able to develop a possible location in Utica where they believed Lawrence was staying. The Marshal’s Task Force, which is comprised of members of the United States Marshal’s Service, New Hartford Police, Utica Police, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Probation Department, New York State Police and New York State Parole, apprehended Lawrence. Police say she was transported to the New Hartford Police Department and turned over to Investigators who brought Lawrence to Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Lawrence was arraigned on one count of Robbery in The Second Degree, a class C Felony.

Fontaine says, Lawrence was released pending future court proceedings regarding the robbery charge. The investigation is ongoing into the second suspect in this case, according to New Hartford Police.

Calls and tips can be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANNONYMOUSLY

If you have any information about Lawrence, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

