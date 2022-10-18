Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!

"Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers found the organizers and forced hundreds of people to leave the building at 50 Fourth Street." - The Denttitoxpro.com

There are many beautiful features inside 50 4th Street in Troy such as exquisite flooring, towering walls with lighted-arched accents, and three floors of widespread space with a back-lit glass ceiling.

And over the weekend, it provided a wonderful backdrop to go along with loud music, red solo cups, hundreds of party-goers, and plenty of police to disperse the large crowds.

While the report doesn't specifically say how many people were in attendance, Troy Police estimated that the Friday night crowd was in the 100s and that the crowd on Saturday was even bigger.

What building is it?

According to the report, the building that was overrun by the large crowd is located at 50 Fourth Street in Troy. Built back in 1936, features over 10,000 square feet of real estate and was the home of the Union National Bank for many years.

A view of the building located at 50 4th Street in Troy - where police snuffed out two large parties over the weekend. Photo: Google Maps A view of the building located at 50 4th Street in Troy - where police snuffed out two large parties over the weekend. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Who owns the building?

According to the Times Union, the space is promoted and listed as available for events by a group called youniqueU, and the building is currently available for lease.

There's no word on who the organizers of the event are, but police said investigations are underway to determine whether state liquor laws or city codes have been violated, “and are trying to hold those responsible accountable,” the TU reports.

CDC Says You Should Mask Up In These 12 Upstate New York Counties The CDC has designated these 12 Upstate New York counties as currently "high-risk" for COVID as of October 12, 2022 and is recommending residents wear masks because of that designation. The designation is based on the number of hospital admissions per 100,000 residents in a 7 day period. 8 of the 9 counties below are in Upstate New York with 5 In the Capital Region receiving the "high" designation.

15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!