Comets Reschedule Monday’s Postponed Game Following Aud Blackout

The Utica Comets have announced the rescheduled date for Monday's postponed game, which will resume already in progress. There was about 2:30 remaining in the second period with the Comets leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2-1 when the power and all of the lights went out at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Comets, along with the AHL and Penguins, announced the remainder of the game will resume on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 PM. The Comets will be leading 2-1 with under three minutes to play in the second period. The Penguins will then move on to Rochester to play the Amerks on Wednesday night.

The postponement came after a power outage at the Adirondack Bank Center that started outside in the power transformers that malfunctioned and tripped. A gear system that operates the electricity failed to bring the transformer back online, according to Comets President Robert Esche. Esche added that it was a perfect storm, because the generator system that should have kicked in, also malfunctioned. Esche said had the generator kicked in, the game most likely could have resumed.

Esche added that the outage did not cause damage to the ice and the Comets will be set to play at home on Friday night.

The Comets step onto the ice again for a game against Cleveland on Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM before hitting the road for a game against Providence the following night.

All tickets purchasers from October 17 will receive a free ticket to the rescheduled date. Fans will be sent information on how to access new tickets for the rescheduled game in the coming weeks. Anyone with questions can call 315-790-9070 or email info@uticacomets.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Friday's game. Season Ticket Memberships are also now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

