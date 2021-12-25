UPDATE: 12/27/2021 7:05pm The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation (NYAG OSI) says that it has officially opened an investigation into the death of Carson Dobson, who died on December 24, 2021 after being shot by a member of the New York State Police.

A written release from the NYAG OSI reads as follows:

"On the afternoon of December 24, members of the NYSP and Dolgeville Police Department responded to the residence of Mr. Dobson’s mother, who allegedly had been assaulted by her son. Officers then encountered Mr. Dobson a short distance away, and he appeared to be holding a sword and a knife. At some point, an officer fired at Mr. Dobson, and he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a sword and a knife at the scene."

The Attorney General's Office cautions that these are preliminary facts and are subject to change as the investigation continues.

UPDATE 12/27/2021 2:54 PM - State Police have identified the trooper involved in the shooting as Andrew Gorinshek.

Original Story:

An investigation remains underway after New York State Police say a trooper fatally shot a man on Friday afternoon in Dolgeville.

At approximately 1:04pm on Christmas Eve New York State Police and a member of the Dolgeville Police Department were called to 203 Mers Way in Dolgeville for a report of a stabbing related to a domestic dispute.

Dolgeville, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

The NYSP says that they determined that 24-year-old Carson Dobson allegedly broke into the home and stabbed the victim several times before leaving the scene.

The NYSP and Dolgeville Police found Dobson a short distance away from where the alleged stabbing took place. They say that he was armed "with a knife and a sword."

According to the NYSP,

"Dobson refused to drop the weapons despite repeated commands from law enforcement and was tased. Despite being tased, the suspect continued toward the officers and threatened them.

One member of the state police fired from their division-issued weapon, hitting the suspect."

The suspect, Dobson, died at the scene.

Police say that the stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. That individual is expected, police say, to be ok.

Shooting near Mers Road in Dolgeville, New York Photo Credit: New York State Police December 2021

As is customary in cases of officer-involved shootings, the Attorney General's Office was notified. That office responded and is now investigating the incident.

The investigations into both the stabbing and the shooting continues.

Dolgeville is small community located in both Herkimer and Fulton Counties. The victim is not being identified.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

