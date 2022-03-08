Police: Help Find Owner of German Short Haired Pointer Shot Dead in Sand Lake
New York State Police are asking for help from the public locating the owner of a dog that was found dead in Rensselaer County.
Police say they were called by a member of the community after a dog was found near the electrical power lines off of Stewart Lane in the town of Sand Lake on Friday, March 4, 2022.
According to police, the dog appears to have died from a gunshot wound. He was a neutered German Short Haired Pointer, with brown on his head and buttocks. The body of the dog is mainly white with brown spots. One unique characteristic is a large cyst that the dog has on his front left paw.
While his age is not known, police believe that he is an older dog because of grey fur in the area of his muzzle.
The New York State Police says that they are trying to find the dog's owners and welcome help from the public. Anyone with information on a dog matching the description is asked to call State Police at the Schodack barracks at (518) 754.7702. Local police agencies and Crime Stoppers can assist as well.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges are filed at this time. Should charges be filed in the future the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]