The hunt is on for a fugitive who stole a car in Utica, New York before crashing in Vernon and fleeing on foot.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department was called to Vernon to assist the NYS ENCON Police with a reported stolen vehicle out of the City of Utica. The driver crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Beaver Meadow Road and State Route 5 in Vernon. He then fled on foot into a wooded area to the north.

During the course of the next 5 to 6 hours the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Utica Police, and ENCON Police conducted a search of the wooded area, but couldn't find the driver.

An investigation revealed the man who stole and crashed the car, then fled the scene was identified as 26-year-old Gregory Brown. He is described as a bald, black male, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Credit - Oneida County Sheriff

Brown is wanted on Felony Warrants as well as fleeing from the scene of the motor vehicle crash. Brown is still on the loose and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Brown, you are asked to contact 911, the Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141, or Crime Stoppers.

