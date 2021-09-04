An unknown man was found dead in the Mohawk River and now Oneida County Sheriff's Office officials are attempting to identify the person. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced Friday night that deputies were called to an area along the Mohawk River in the Town of Whitestown after reports of a body in the water. At that time members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office dive team responded and assisted with the removal of the body from the river.

Currently, the Oneida County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit is assigned to the case as they are looking to first and foremost identify the individual. The drowned victim is described as a bald, middle aged man who was wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt. There are obviously very little details being reported at this time and Sheriff's Office officials are looking into every possible scenario. More information will likely be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male is asked to contact Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Investigator C.J. Paravati, 315-271-5411. The Sheriff's Office wants to thank the Whitesboro and Whitestown Police officials who assisted at the scene. A thank you also has to be passed down to the Whitesboro Fire Department and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office. This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone may have seen anything or knows any details surrounding this death, you are encouraged to please come forward.

