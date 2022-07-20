Rome Police Looking For Missing Rome Boy

Rome Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Rome boy.

Police say 12-year-old Neveah Thomas is believed to be staying with friends in the Rome area.

Thomas is a black male, 5’ 7” tall and weighing 220 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a hooded sweatshirt with an orange knit cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rome Police Department at at (315) 339-7780

courtesy of Rome Police courtesy of Rome Police loading...

The Seemingly Perfect $1.6M Home Is Hideous Inside This million-dollar home is suffering from a severe rug overdose.

16 Things Central New Yorkers Wish Would Make a Comeback With the announcement of Toys R Us making a comeback in Macy's department stores, we wanted to know what else you wish would make a comeback. Here's what you wanted most....