A Utica man is being held on $50,000 bail after police say he allegedly burglarized at least two New Hartford homes in broad daylight, and in one instance entered an occupied home.

New Hartford Police say they were called to a home on Chestnut Place at 7:00AM on Tuesday morning by a homeowner who encountered and confronted an unknown man in his house.

The man told police once confronted, the intruder left, but also left behind a backpack. Turns out that backpack was filled with items police say were stolen from another home just a few doors away.

Cody Darling booking photo, via New Hartford Police.

Officers were able to review security camera footage from the other residence and confirmed the items had been stolen from the home, and say the suspect also damaged a vehicle parked in the driveway. That security camera footage allowed officers to identify a suspect, Cody Darling, a 29-year-old Utica man.

In all, Darling faces four charges:

(2) Counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree - Class C Felony

(1) Count of Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor

(1) Count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Police say additional charges may be filed at a later date. Anyone who can provide additional information on the case, or if you live in the Chestnut Street area and think your home may have also been burglarized, you're asked to contact investigator Jordan M. Spinella of New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111.