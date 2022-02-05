Police: NYC Man Fills Up His Own Tank, Lets His Car Run Out of Gas
A Manhattan man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving drunk with two children in the car.
New York State Police say they discovered a disabled vehicle on I-87 in the town of New Paltz at approximately 10:00pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Troopers say they determined that the driver, identified as 45-year-old Eric J. Ramos of New York, New York, appeared to be intoxicated. They say he also had a suspended license and had two 13-year-old children in the car.
The NYSP says that the children were given a ride to the station and turned over to a family member.
Ramos was taken into custody and brought the to the State Police barracks in Kingston where it was determined that his blood alcohol content was allegedly .18%. New York's state's limit is .08%, rendering a BAC of .18% more than twice the legal limit. He was then charged with the following:
- Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)
- Two Counts of Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle (Class E felony, Leandra's Law)
Leandra's Law makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated with a child in the car.
Ramos was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Esopus Court on March 1, 2022.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]