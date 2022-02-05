A Manhattan man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving drunk with two children in the car.

New York State Police say they discovered a disabled vehicle on I-87 in the town of New Paltz at approximately 10:00pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Troopers say they determined that the driver, identified as 45-year-old Eric J. Ramos of New York, New York, appeared to be intoxicated. They say he also had a suspended license and had two 13-year-old children in the car.

The NYSP says that the children were given a ride to the station and turned over to a family member.

Ramos was taken into custody and brought the to the State Police barracks in Kingston where it was determined that his blood alcohol content was allegedly .18%. New York's state's limit is .08%, rendering a BAC of .18% more than twice the legal limit. He was then charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Two Counts of Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle (Class E felony, Leandra's Law)

Leandra's Law makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Ramos was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Esopus Court on March 1, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.