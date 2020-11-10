There was an active police presence Tuesday at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica.

According to Executive Principal Roy Kane, at approximately 3:30 p.m. school officials received a report that a student enrolled at Notre Dame had allegedly made a threat of violence toward members of the school community, specifically other students.

Kane says law enforcement assistance was requested immediately and they began the process of locating the student who allegedly made the threat. During that time a "Lock in Place" order was given and all after school activites were cancelled, according to Kane.

Once the school received word that the student had been located, the Lock in Place order was lifted and school activities resumed. Kane says, the after school activities remained cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

Chief Kane says that school officials would fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.

