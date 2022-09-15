Juvenile Arrested After Threat Allegedly Made on Bus at VVS High School

A juvenile is under arrest after allegedly making a threat on a school bus in Oneida County.

Deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School at approximately 12:00noon on Thursday, September 15, 2022 after receiving a call about a reported threat allegedly made by a student on a school bus.

According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, the OCSO's Criminal Investigations Unit was called as well and responded to the scene.

Investigators soon determined that the threat was not credible. The juvenile who allegedly made the threat was arrested, according to the OCSO, "for making a threat of mass harm and referred to Oneida County Juvenile Probation on a later date."

Because of the age of the juvenile charges, no identifying information is available.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

