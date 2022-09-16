Another Upstate Student Charged with Making Bomb Threat Against School

Canva Canva loading...

Another Upstate New York student is facing serious charges in connection with a bomb threat at school.

State Police say they've charged a 14-year-old student with a felony charge of Making a Terroristic Threat. It is a class-D level felony.

Troopers say they responded to the Cobleskill-Richmondville High School in Schoharie County on the morning of September 7, after they were alerted to several social media postings by a student threatening to bomb the school. The response included an order for students to shelter in place, a police presence on campus, and a check of the school property by State Police K9 units, police said.

Police say it was determined those threats were unfounded and there was no safety risk at the school.

The teenager charged in the incident will have his case handled in the Schoharie County Family Court system, officials said. State Police shared news of the charge this week.

This follows an incident in the Mohawk Valley at Camden High School involving a bomb threat during the first week of school. In that case, officials did not release the age of the student or they charge they are facing, but did say the case would be handled in Oneida County Family Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

