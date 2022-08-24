Police: Rome Sex Offender Wanted on Failure to Report New Residence
Rome Police are looking for a registered sexually violent offender who they say faired to report a change of address, a Class E Felony. A Rome City Court Bench Warrant was issued for 47-year-old Aaron T. Piper who previously lived on Erie Boulevard in Rome, has not reported his new address since December 1, 2021.
Police say, Piper's original conviction was Sex Abuse in the 1st with a person physically incapable of consent and physically helpless back in January 2004. Details from the New York State Sexual Offender Registry show the sexual violation happened on a person he did not know, back in September of 2003. He was initially arrested by the New Hartford Town Police.
Records show that Piper is a white male, and has several tattoos.
- Tattoo-Arm, right upper
- Tattoo-Arm, left upper
- Tattoo-Chest
- Tattoo-Back
- Tattoo-Forearm, right
- Tattoo-Forearm, left
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Aaron T. Piper
DOB: 07/07/75 (47)
Height: 6’01”
Weight: 260 lbs.
Race: White
Here are additional photos of Piper from over the last eleven years that are posted on the Sex Offender Registry.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Piper, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]