Convicted Sex Offender Pleads Guilty in Child Exploitation Case

A Mohawk man who was already a registered Level 2 sex offender in New York has admitted to multiple child exploitation crimes, federal officials said. Andrew Edick, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each involving a separate victim, according to Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Homeland Security Investigations.

Prosecutors say Edick filmed explicit videos involving two underage girls in 2022 and shared at least one of the videos between social media accounts he controlled. Authorities said he later sent one of the videos to a victim and told her to delete it. He had been required to register as a sex offender following a 2012 conviction in Herkimer County involving a 14-year-old girl.

Officials said Edick was arrested in May 2023 after investigators executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered a phone containing numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse material. He has remained in custody since that time. Sarcone said the case reflects “relentless” efforts by investigators and prosecutors to protect children and hold offenders accountable.

READ MORE: HELP CRIME STOPPERS FIND THIS MAN

Edick is scheduled to be sentenced May 29, 2026, in federal court in Albany. He faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and up to 100 years, along with supervised release and other penalties. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from New York State Police as part of the federal Project Safe Childhood initiative.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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