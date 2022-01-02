Police Say LaRock Is Real but La Mula Was Fake

A Hudson Valley couple is under arrest, facing charges for allegedly using counterfeit bills to buy televisions in what police say was a larger scheme to use counterfeit currency.

New York State Police were called to the Walmart located at 24 Quaker Ridge Boulevard in Queensbury on Monday, December 27, 2021. The initial report was that two people had used counterfeit money to purchase televisions from the store.

Walmart at 24 Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury, NY Photo credit: Google Maps (2019 image screenshot 2021)

The two people suspected, later identified as 21-year-old Desirea LaRock and 20-year-old Carl LaRock, had left the store prior to the arrival of police.

The following day State Police were contacted by Glens Falls National Bank in Queensbury after bank officials state that a man came into the branch that say, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and, claiming that another branch had given him counterfeit $100 bills when he had cashed a check. According to a written statement from State Police, "He requested that the teller exchange the counterfeit money for real." The bank identified the male as Carl LaRock and contacted the branch where he claimed to have been given the counterfeit funds. It was determined that Carl LaRock had cashed a check at the other branch but was not given any $100 bills."

Based on their investigation responding officers believed that Carl LaRock may have been one of suspects in the use of counterfeit money at Walmart the previous day. Later that day troopers went to Carl LaRock's home in Hudson Falls and also found Desirea LaRock, whom police say brought "Carl to the bank to exchange the counterfeit money knowing that it was fake." Inside the house police also found both television sets that had been purchased at Walmart on Monday.

Both were arrested on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. They each face the following charges:

Regarding the incident at Walmart:

Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st Degree (class C felony)

Conspiracy in the 4th Degree (class E felony)

Petit Larceny (two counts, misdemeanor charges)

Regarding the incident at Glens Falls National Bank:

Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st Degree (class C felony)

Conspiracy in the 4th Degree (class E felony)

Appearance tickets for both were issued with a court date of January 10, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post of for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

