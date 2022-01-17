Funny Money Passed At Venice Pizzeria In Yorkville, NY
Police are investing in the passing of counterfeit bills at Venice Pizzeria on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, New York.
The incident happened Saturday, January 15, 2022 just before 1:00 PM, and involved bogus $20 bills.
A surveillance photo of the suspects is posted below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorkville Police Department at: (315) 736-8331. Information and tips may be kept confidential.
Police say if you see anything suspicious, please contact them immediately.
There are also some helpful tips on identifying fake bills, especially on identifying a fake $20 bill.
The use of counterfeit bills has been on the rise in the past year. We previously reported that fake cash was floating around Upstate New York in Oneida, NY, and north of Saratoga, NY in Hudson Falls, NY. Police all over the state have been providing tips on how to spot this fake cash and it is pretty easy.
Continue to keep an eye out and look through your cash to make sure you do not have a fake stashed away in your wallet.
Hopefully, you are not affected by these counterfeit bills.
Something else to keep in mind is gift cards. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is urging New York residents to use the holiday gift cards they received in a timely fashion.
DiNapoli says if not, the money could eventually get turned over to the New York State Office of Unclaimed Funds.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post of for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Yorkville Police Department. All suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]