Check Your Dollar Bills, Oneida Police Notice Rise In Counterfeit Cash

You may want to take a peek at the cash you have on hand, make sure it's not one of the counterfeit bills. It is quite easy to spot if you have a fake one.

The Oneida City Police Department reported on their Facebook page that they have seen a recent influx of counterfeit bills. The bills found are twenty-dollar notes, but they advise you to check any money you've been given as payment. The tell-tale things to look out for are quite obvious, it almost makes you wonder why the people making these fake bills did it.

Wouldn't you think the bills would look as authentic as possible? Not completely in this case here. This cash has some writing on them where the serial number is and also on the front where the headshot of Andrew Jackson is that screams wrong. It seems to be in a language that isn't quite English, which is obviously wrong. If you turn the money over to the back, you'll see the same thing where it would have the words "White House".

Oneida City Police Department

Keep an eye out and look through your cash to make sure you don't have a fake. This isn't the first time this year fake cash has been spotted in Central New York. You may remember back in August some fake bills were circulating around New York Mills as well. Ultimately the man who was using those fake bills, in this case, fifty-dollar bills, was caught.

Hopefully, you're not affected by these counterfeit bills.

