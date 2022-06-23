Cortlandville Man Charged with Attempting to Pass Fake $100 Bills

Fenton is accused of possessing some fake Benjamins in Cortland County.

The New York State Police says that troopers were called to the Kwik Fill located at 312 NY-13 in the town of Cortlandville for a report about a man attempting to use a fake bill on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The NYSP trooper who responded to the call located 36-year-old Anthony J. Fenton of Cortlandville who, police say, matched the description of the suspect. According to a written release from the NYSP, "While interviewing Fenton the trooper discovered that Fenton was in possession of six fake $100 bills."

Fenton was then arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree, a Class C felony.

He was sent to the Cortland County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

