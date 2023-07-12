Police Searching for Armed Man in Town of Fenton

A roadway in northern Broome County was sealed off as a manhunt was launched for a person believed to have been armed with an automatic rifle.

State police and sheriff's deputies converged on an area along Route 79 in the town of Fenton just west of Route 369.

Authorities reportedly had been alerted to threats made by a 36-year-old North Fenton man. Police were dispatched to his residence shortly after noon Wednesday.

A Broome County sheriff's deputy blocked Route 79 at the intersection of Route 369 in North Fenton on July 12, 2023, (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A Broome County sheriff's deputy blocked Route 79 at the intersection of Route 369 in North Fenton on July 12, 2023, (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The man was said to have made threats against the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement personnel. He also allegedly indicated he was prepared to be killed by police in a "suicide by cop" scenario. Police called for a mental health crisis team to respond.

Law enforcement personnel who were staging at a church at Route 369 and Route 79 directed a reporter away because the area was not secure.

Police staged at North Fenton Baptist Chapel on Route 369 during a manhunt. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Police staged at North Fenton Baptist Chapel on Route 369 during a manhunt. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News loading...

The man apparently fled from his residence armed with an automatic rifle.

Nearby residents were notified of the potential danger through the county's reverse 911 system.

A Broome County Sheriff's Office SWAT vehicle arrived at the church shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Past news accounts reported the man had graduated from Ithaca High School and had been living in the Rochester area.

In October 2010, the man turned himself in at the Owego village police department's station. News reports indicated he surrendered after receiving a call from a Secret Service agent.

The man allegedly had made threats to shoot former President George W. Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney.

A Facebook page that appeared to belong to the man Wednesday afternoon was filled with posts expressing anger directed toward the government and its legal system.

WATCH: Police staging in North Fenton during a search for a man who had posted threats on social media.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

