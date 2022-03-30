A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly trying to cash forged checks taken from a stolen car.

The Utica Police Department (UPD) says a car was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Genesee Street on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Inside the car were several personal items. Police say that the vehicle was found on Friday, March 18, 2022. However, some of the personal items reported to be inside the vehicle on March 16th were missing. Among the personal items missing was the vehicle owner's checkbook.

1400 Blocks on Genesee Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (March 2022)

The victim told officers with the UPD that someone had tried to cash checks from his account at a local bank. The victim had thought ahead and previously placed a hold on his account in case someone tried to cash checks from it.

Someone did attempt to cash checks and an alert was flagged with the bank.

Following an investigation a member of the UPD's Criminal Investigation Division was assigned to the case. The investigator learned that the checks in question were made payable to an individual by the name of Alex Horton.

Alex Horton Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (March 2022)

Police say Horton was later identified and questioned in the case. In a written release the UPD says "...(Ultimately) through an interview and additional evidence provided, Horton...was arrested and charged..."

Horton was charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree.

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

