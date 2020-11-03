Polls Open In New York On Election Day

NEW YORK (AP) — An unprecedented Election Day has gotten underway in New York, with polls now open statewide.

It’s unclear how crowded polling places will be Tuesday.

New York offered two other methods of voting this year, absentee voting by mail and early voting in person.

A range of offices are on the ballot, including president, Congress and the state Legislature.

The results of some contests might not be known for days or weeks because of the time expected to take to count absentee ballots.

Polls close at 9 p.m.