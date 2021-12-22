Polystyrene Foam Ban Goes Into effect Soon In New York State

I love getting packages in the mail. The excitement is over the top for me, even though I know what is in the package. That new item, which is usually something to do with camping or a piece of equipment to add to my mobile DJ system, makes me a very happy guy.

What I don't like about those packages, is the packing material. Sure, if it's those air-filled plastic inserts, that's fine. They are fun to pop. But when I open a package that is protected by hard styrofoam or packing peanuts, I lose some of the excitement of receiving a new toy.

More often than not, I find it's hard to separate the items from the hard styrofoam. The result becomes breaking up the styrofoam, which goes all over the place, and those little plastic beads stick to everything they come in contact with.

As for packing peanuts, they have a life of their own, I can't count the times I've accidentally dumped a box of packing peanuts and away they go over and under everywhere. Plus, for whatever reason, they cling to you like magnets.

Well, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, some of that stuff will be a thing of the past. As of January 1st, 2022, the NYS DEC will put into place, a ban on expanded polystyrene, single-use foam food, and beverage containers, and those packing peanuts that I hate so much.

"...no covered food service provider or store (retail or wholesale) will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in New York. In addition, no manufacturer or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute polystyrene loose fill packaging (commonly referred to as packing peanuts) in the state." - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The NYS DEC states that foam containers and loose-fill packaging aren't accepted in most recycling programs because the foam is difficult to recycle and has a low value.

Of course, there are exemptions to this new law as it covers a lot of areas and ways businesses operate. For all the details, visit the NYS DEC website.

via New York State Department Of Environmental Conservation

