Popular Abraham House Fundraising Event Cancelled For 2020

One of the most popular Central New York events of the year is being cancelled for 2020.

The Abraham House's annual March Meatball Madness fundraiser will not be held this year, but does plan to return in 2021.

A post on the Abraham House Facebook page points to several factors that led organizers to make the decision.

Gina Ciaccia is the Executive Director of The Abraham House. Ciaccia tells WIBX, "there were several factors, but mainly we just didn't get the needed restaurant participation this year."

In the Facebook post announcing the cancellation it reads,

The planning committee decided if we cannot put on the event to the standards our loyal attendees expect, then we decided it best to skip a year. We will return bigger and better next year!!

Looking ahead to 2021, the planning committee will be focused on coming up with new ideas to breath fresh life into one of their biggest fundraising events of the year. They hope these exciting changes will continue to make this a staple event for years to come.

Abraham House has been serving the needs of the terminally ill free of charge since 1998.