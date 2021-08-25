Popular Flavor Will Be On Tap At The New York State Fair’s Milk Bar

If you're a fan of the Milk Bar at the Great New York State Fair, you'll have another reason to celebrate.

According to the New York State Fair, Strawberry milk will be served during the second and third weekends of the Fair, as well as Labor Day. It will cost 25 cents per serving.

“Nothing beats a cold cup of milk when the Fair heats up. A family of four can hand over just $1 and walk away with four delicious drinks,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. “Fairgoers line up year after year, so we’re very excited to see how they’ll react when strawberry milk becomes an option again.”

Strawberry milk has been offered in the past, and the decision to bring back the treat was inspired by the overwhelming popularity of chocolate milk. On a normal busy day, the Milk Bar will sell 120 gallons per hour of chocolate milk.

Seven token machines are set up around the Dairy Products Building to help keep the lines moving. Each token costs 25-cents and will buy one cup of milk. More than 30,000 cups are sold at the Milk Bar daily, on average. The milk is stored at temperatures between 35 and 36 degrees to deliver the perfect thirst-quenching drink.

The Milk Bar helps to shine a spotlight on New York’s dairy industry, which is New York State’s largest agricultural sector. The State has nearly 3,600 dairy farms that produce more than 15 billion pounds of milk annually.

New York State ranks fourth in milk production, and number one in the production of cream cheese and cottage cheese.

