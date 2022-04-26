Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States.

When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.

While a beautiful ocean beach is always a great destination, sometimes driving a few hours just isn't practical when you want to put your toes in the sand and catch a little sun at a moment's notice. Thankfully, we have one of the nation's best 15 freshwater beaches right in our backyard.

Which Upstate NY Freshwater Beach Is One of America's Best?

Lake George is the area's premier summertime destination, and one of the reason's why is the beautiful and spacious Million Dollar Beach, With amazing Lake George views and plenty of room to throw down your beach gear and dig that sandcastle with the kids, it's our area's prime destination for a little sun and sand.

Here is what Fodor's says makes Million Dollar Beach one of the 15 best freshwater beaches in the nation:

Lake George’s magnificent 51-acre Million Dollar Beach is located on the southernmost shore of Lake George, and offers 1,700 feet of golden sand to lounge, as well as a large swimming area. After a day at the beach, visitors can embark on an adventure in town, exploring and satisfying any sweet tooth craving along the Lake George Ice Cream Trail.

Not to mention you have everything else the area has to offer! The Great Escape, great shopping at the outlets, and so much more. So the next time someone says ya gotta take a long drive to a sandy spot on the water, remind them we've got a great one right in our backyard on Lake George.

