UPDATE: The person who reported seeing the moose to the DEC has given us more information.

For clarification, I did report this to the DEC online. It was NOT at the corner of Rabbitt and Old Floyd. I indicated to them it was halfway between Cemetary and Old Floyd, right where there are the woods and a body of water on the other side of the road. I was driving toward Old Floyd and saw quite a way ahead a large dark animal cross the road. When I approached that spot, there was another moose in the middle of the road and crossing. Maybe one moose, or maybe two. Hard to determine, but def a moose. I've seen one in OF.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is actively investigating a possible moose sighting in Floyd.

The Rome Sentinel says, according to social media posts, two moose were spotted near Floyd Saturday morning, January 4, 2020.

Here's a post on FB from someone who claims to have seen the two moose cross the road:

No, I’m not losing my mind. Saw 2 moose cross the road on Rabbitt Rd, is that CR 93? Heading towards Old Floyd Rd. I couldn’t get a photo as I was too shocked to react in time. Am I the only one who’s seen them this far south? I saw one in Old Forge once.

Others chimed in saying:

"They visit down this way every now and then. A year or two ago one was by AOK campground then swam over to Delta Lake state park." "They have trackers on them and the DEC knows where they are. I'ts cool to hear that their down this way again." "There used to be one that lived on Griffiss, outback by the WSA, he also had a tracking collar on." "I knew it!!! Told you I saw a moose!!!!! OMG!! Lol" "There was one wading in delta lake two summers ago" "There have been moose up there for years also mountain lions....surprise!!... I grew up there..no one believed us"

The moose is the largest member of the deer family (Cervidae), and the largest land mammal in New York State. Bulls weigh from 600 to 1,200 pounds and stand up to 6 feet tall at the shoulder. Cows weigh from 500 to 800 pounds.

The DEC says moose are primarily browsers, feeding on the leaves, twigs, and buds of hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs. An adult moose eats 40 to 60 pounds of browse every day.

Andrea Pedrick, a public participation specialist with the DEC, tells the Rome Sentinel that the department is investigating the reported sighting. She said there are about 400 to 500 moose in New York State and that it is not uncommon to see such animals in the winter.

If you see a moose, you're encouraged to report it for the Adirondack moose study, a multi-year research project that gathers information on the status of New York State's moose population, health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.