The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach.

Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."

Credit - Neal Larkin

Moose Shoot

Larkin ran to his car, grabbed his camera, and slowly worked his way up the pier taking photos. "I spent a good 45 minutes standing there talking to her until others showed up. It was like my own private photo shoot with a moose."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers scared the moose off the pier. It went into the woods by the beach where Larkin came face to face with her again. "We had another 20-minute conversation," Larkin joked. "With a tree between us of course."

Credit - Neal Larkin

Making Moose Friends

Larkin has spent over 45 years in the Adirondacks and says he's never been blessed with an encounter like that with a Moose before. "I've seen them but never made friends with one."

Check out Larkin's personal moose shoot from the Port Henry beach.

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

