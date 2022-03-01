Prestigious Ex-Boxing Champ’s Mohawk Valley Trip In Doubt Amid Ukraine Conflict

One of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time may not be able to attend his enshrinement this summer at the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, NY.

2013! Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen - RTL Jahresrueckblick HUERTH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 01: Wladimir Klitschko (L) chats with TV host Guenther Jauch during the '2013! Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen' - RTL-Jahresrueckblick on December 1, 2013 in Huerth near Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) loading...

Wladimir Klitschko, dubbed 'Dr. Steelhammer', has indicated his willingness to pick up the steel in defense of his home country Ukraine, amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. Wladimir joined Ukraine's reserve army last month saying his love of country compels him to defend it, Reuters reported. Wladimir is one half of the most successful boxing-brother-duo in history, with each dominating the heavyweight division in his prime.

The elder Klitschko, Vitali, who has served as the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine since 2014 has said he too would join the military fight, according to the report:

"I don't have another choice, I have to do that. I'll be fighting," the 50-year-old, known as "Dr Ironfist" during his fighting days, told broadcaster ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Ukraine Commemorates First Anniversary Of Maidan Killings And Yanukovich Ouster KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22: Kiev Mayor and former boxer Vitali Klitschko arrives to participate in the "March of Diginity" prior to ceremonies marking the first anniversary of the Maidan revolution that led to the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich one year ago at Maidan Independence Square on February 22, 2015 in Kiev, Ukraine. Meanwhile Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists have exchanged prisoners in a hopeful sign that the recent Minsk ceasefire agreements might still have a chance. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) loading...

As of this posting on Tuesday afternoon, reports surfaced of a Russian military convoy approaching Kyiv, according to CBSNews.

Vitali, who holds a PH.D in Sports Science, is a 2018 IBHOF inductee with a professional record of 45-2 (41 KOs). The 6-foot-7 slugger held multiple heavyweight belts including the WBO and WBC titles.

Both brothers were in Canastota back in 2018 for Vitali's IBHOF induction. Vitali is pictured below attending the weekend festivities:

Vitali Klitschko inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018 (photo credit: Ray Carruthers) Vitali Klitschko inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018 (photo credit: Ray Carruthers) loading...

Wladimir's record setting reign as a heavyweight champ stretched more than dozen years, part of an overall professional campaign of 64-5 (53 KOs). After winning Gold in the 1996 Olympics, the younger Klitschko would go on to hold the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion belts. Wladimir was elected to the IBHOF in 2021, but COVID-19 nixed the boxing Hall's annual ceremony each of the last two years. This year, organizers have planned a 'Once In A Lifetime Trilogy Induction Weekend' in June (9th-12th) honoring the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The 2022 IBHOF Trilogy Induction Weekend will include a who's-who of modern boxing megastars like Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., Shane Mosely, Miguel Cotto, Andre Ward, James Toney, and Laila Ali, among many others, including past inductees and legends.

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

