All Eyes Of The Boxing World Will Be On Canastota This Weekend

Dave Smith, WIBX

It's a big weekend for sports fans in Central New York as the International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend continues.

The celebration began Thursday and runs through Sunday.


The ceremonies were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Class of 2020:

  • Bernard Hopkins
  • Juan Manuel Marquez
  • Shane Mosely
  • Christy Martin
  • Frank Erne
  • Lucia Rijker
  • Barbara Buttrick
  • Lou DiBella
  • Kathy Duva
  • Dan Goossen
  • Bernard Fernandez
  • Thomas Hauser

Class of 2021:

  • Floyd Mayweather
  • Vladimir Klitschko
  • Andre Ward
  • Davey Moore
  • Laila Ali
  • Ann Wolfe
  • Jackie Tonawanda
  • Marian Trimiar
  • Freddie Brown
  • Dr. Margaret Goodman
  • Jackie McCoy
  • George Kimball
  • Jay Larkin

Class of 2022:

  • Miguel Cotto
  • Roy Jones, Jr.
  • James Toney
  • Tod Morgan
  • Regina Halmich
  • Holly Holm
  • Bill Caplan
  • Chuck Hull
  • Ron Borges
  • Bob Yalen

The annual Parade of Champions will take place on Sunday at Noon in downtown Canastota. This year's Grand Marshal is Tony Graziano, a promoter, manager and trainer from Canastota who recently turned 100 years old.

“What a wonderful thing," said Graziano. “I’m happy to be the Parade of Champions grand marshal this year and look forward to seeing all the boxing fans in Canastota for the Hall of Fame Weekend.”

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Sunday at 2:30 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center.

For more information on Hall of Fame Weekend, visit the International Boxing Hall of Fame website.

Here are some images from the Boxing Hall of Fame grounds on Saturday.

2022 Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend In Canastota

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is inducting three classes this year, with stars like Floyd Mayweather Junior, Roy Jones Junior, Laila Ali and Bernard Hopkins. Here are some sights from the Hall of Fame grounds in Canastota

