It's a big weekend for sports fans in Central New York as the International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend continues.

The celebration began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The ceremonies were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Class of 2020:

Bernard Hopkins

Juan Manuel Marquez

Shane Mosely

Christy Martin

Frank Erne

Lucia Rijker

Barbara Buttrick

Lou DiBella

Kathy Duva

Dan Goossen

Bernard Fernandez

Thomas Hauser

Class of 2021:

Floyd Mayweather

Vladimir Klitschko

Andre Ward

Davey Moore

Laila Ali

Ann Wolfe

Jackie Tonawanda

Marian Trimiar

Freddie Brown

Dr. Margaret Goodman

Jackie McCoy

George Kimball

Jay Larkin

Class of 2022:

Miguel Cotto

Roy Jones, Jr.

James Toney

Tod Morgan

Regina Halmich

Holly Holm

Bill Caplan

Chuck Hull

Ron Borges

Bob Yalen

The annual Parade of Champions will take place on Sunday at Noon in downtown Canastota. This year's Grand Marshal is Tony Graziano, a promoter, manager and trainer from Canastota who recently turned 100 years old.

“What a wonderful thing," said Graziano. “I’m happy to be the Parade of Champions grand marshal this year and look forward to seeing all the boxing fans in Canastota for the Hall of Fame Weekend.”

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Sunday at 2:30 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center.

For more information on Hall of Fame Weekend, visit the International Boxing Hall of Fame website.

Here are some images from the Boxing Hall of Fame grounds on Saturday.

2022 Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend In Canastota The International Boxing Hall of Fame is inducting three classes this year, with stars like Floyd Mayweather Junior, Roy Jones Junior, Laila Ali and Bernard Hopkins. Here are some sights from the Hall of Fame grounds in Canastota



The 12 Largest Crowds in Cooperstown for Hall of Fame Weekend Baseball fans from all over the world congregate in the tiny village of Cooperstown for Hall of Fame weekend. Which inductees drew the largest crowds?

Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.