Weekend in Local Sports Suffers Setbacks, Plus Celebrations

The Mohawk Valley sports scene was busy this weekend and on the high school side, two local teams saw their season come to an end.

Disappointment: High School Teams Competing for NYS Titles

In High School Baseball, The Adirondack boys baseball team advanced to the NYS Class C NYS Final Four this weekend with a chance on Friday night to advance to the finals.

Adirondack's season would come to an abrupt end on Friday night at Binghamton University after meeting up with a tough opponent in Chatham in the Class C semi-final game. Chatham defeated Adirondack 5-0.

On Saturday, the Oriskany's girls softball team was playing for the Class D NYS Championship on Long Island. The Oriskany girls, the Section III champions faced Deposit-Hancock, veterans of the softball state championship game. Oriskany was overpowered by their Section IV counterpart, scoring once in the sixth inning to spoil the shutout, Deposit-Hancock won the state title for the seventh time, with an 8-1 win over Oriskany, which ended their season with a record of 18-4. The Deposit-Hancock Boys Baseball team also won the class D state championship on Saturday.

Celebration: Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

In Canastota, fans celebrated the 2022 International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with events in Canastota and in Verona at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., and Christy Martin were among the boxers inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

This weekend marked the first time that fans were able to celebrate Hall of Fame weekend in-person since 2019, because of COVID-19 related cancellations.

2022 Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend In Canastota The International Boxing Hall of Fame is inducting three classes this year, with stars like Floyd Mayweather Junior, Roy Jones Junior, Laila Ali and Bernard Hopkins. Here are some sights from the Hall of Fame grounds in Canastota



33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.