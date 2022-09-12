‘Sick Old Man’ Prince Andrew Heckled by Protester During Queen’s Coffin Procession

Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son, Prince Andrew, was heckled by a Scottish protester during the late queen's funeral procession to Saint Giles' Cathedral Monday (Sept. 12) in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"Andrew, you’re a sick old man," a heckler shouted at Prince Andrew as he paraded behind his mother's coffin, alongside his brother King Charles and sister Princess Anne.

The heckler was swiftly pulled away from the crowd by police and other spectators before he was arrested. He also reportedly shouted "Disgusting!" at Prince Andrew and "Oy, I've done nothing wrong!" to the police during his arrest.

Prince Andrew wore a simple suit during the procession while his siblings donned military attire.

Watch the moment below:

According to the New York Post, the heckler, Rory, told a reporter “powerful men shouldn’t be allowed to commit sexual crimes and get away with it.”

Reactions to the incident online called out the irony of the arrest compared to officials' lack of response to Prince Andrew's sexual misconduct allegations, which include the sexual abuse of a minor.

"The police taking more action against a lad heckling Prince Andrew than they ever did against Prince Andrew himself is too on the nose," one person tweeted.

The disgraced royal had connections to infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Most recently, Prince Andrew was the subject of a Manhattan sexual assault lawsuit which prompted the queen to strip him of his royal and military titles in January 2022.

"With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

He is also no longer referred to as "His Royal Highness," despite still being listed as eighth in line for the throne per the royal family's official website.

The Daily Mail reports King Charles and Prince William allegedly wished to "exile" Prince Andrew for the "survival" of the family.

Prince Andrew has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations for a number of years. In 2019, he attempted to justify his close friendship with sex offender Epstein in a BBC interview, drawing even more backlash.

Prince Andrew has denied all allegations against him.