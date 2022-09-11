King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

King Charles is now honoring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressing his son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first speech as king.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," he continued.

It was after he thanked his mother that he turned his attention to Prince Harry and Meghan. He wished them the best as they continue to live life abroad.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

Elsewhere in his speech, he announced that he would be appointing his son the Duke of Cambridge to the title of the Prince of Wales. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, would also take on the title of Princess of Wales, the first person to have that title since William's mother Diana.

Additionally, King Charles' wife Camilla would be granted the title of Queen Consort, per the wishes of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles' speech comes shortly after it had been revealed as to why both Kate and Meghan were absent when family members were summoned to say their goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth.

Their husbands - Prince William and Prince Harry - were present, however.

