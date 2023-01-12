Prince Harry Alleges Prince William Physically Attacked Him During Argument About Meghan Markle: REPORT

Prince Harry and Prince William may be brothers, but that doesn't mean they always get along. According to reports, Harry alleges William once physically attacked him during an escalated argument about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

According to The Guardian, Harry's forthcoming memoir Spare details the incident between the brothers, which took place years ago when William went to meet Harry at his home on the grounds of Kensington Palace to discuss their struggles with the media as well as their relationship.

When William arrived, Harry claims William was angry about the ongoing "press narrative" and allegedly called Harry's wife Meghan Markle "abrasive," "difficult" and "rude."

William allegedly claimed that Harry was not being rational while Harry couldn't understand why he was being treated so poorly. Their alleged verbal altercation grew, with Harry scoffing at William and William swearing at Harry.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me," Harry claims in his book, according to reports.

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," he continued.

Harry reportedly writes that William urged him to fight back like they did when they were children, but Harry refused so William left. However, William later returned to apologize to his brother.

The incident is not the only time things between the brothers turned tense.

Following the death of Prince Philip, Harry and William's father, King Charles III, allegedly had to intervene and tell his sons, "Please, boys. Don't make my final years a misery."

Spare releases Jan. 10, 2023.