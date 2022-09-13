Niagara Falls Is Paying Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history, ascending to the throne back in 1952. She was the Queen of the United Kingdom for 70 years.

Thousands of people have waited for Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to pass in order to pay tribute to the Queen and her service to the nation over the last 70 years, but there have been other places honoring Her Majesty.

All over Canada, you will find several places doing something to honor the Queen.

One big reason why is because Canada is a constitutional monarchy, which means the British sovereign is the ceremonial head of state, according to CTV News.

This means that Queen Elizabeth II was, in fact, Queen of Canada as well, but that title was more to separate her as a distinguished figure for Canadians.

To pay tribute to the Queen, Niagara Falls will light up in a royal blue shade during the official mourning period.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board confirmed that it will be lighting up both the Canadian and American sides of the Falls in the same royal blue hue that matches the color of the jewels worn by the Queen in her last official Canadian portrait.

The lighting will happen every night for 90 minutes starting at 10:30 p.m. until the official mourning period is over on Sept. 19.

Other Canadian landmarks paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II include the Senate of Canada Building and the Peace Tower.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and burial will be on Sept. 19 in London, making it the first funeral for a monarch since 1760, according to CBC.

