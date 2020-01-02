Prosecutor: Man Shot After Charging Police With Hatchet

(AP) -- Authorities say a central New York man who charged police officers with a hatchet was shot.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says officers were called to a Syracuse home Tuesday evening.

They found a 22-year-old man in a third-floor bedroom holding what appeared to be a hatchet.

Police tried to talk the man down until an officer attempted to subdue him with a stun gun.

The man got up and charged the officers, who responded by opening fire.

The man was critically wounded but is expected to survive.